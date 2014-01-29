J. Cole Brings Out Kendrick Lamar & Jay Z At MSG, Stunts On Kanye West [VIDEO]

J. Cole‘s What Dreams May Come tour hit Madison Square Garden last night (January 28) and he made sure it was memorable show. The Roc Nation rapper brought Kendrick Lamar and Jay Z as surprise guests, with the latter gifting him his old Roc-a-fella chain.

Rocking a very furry peacoat, Hova hits the stage performing P.S.A. He then gifted his Roc Nation protege the OG Roc chain before ending with “F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit” from his latest Magna Carta Holy Grail album.

While performing “Forbidden Fruit” from his Born Sinner album, Cole took a pause to mention that he outsold Kanye West. “F-cked around and sold more records than Kanye,” he said. Compton rapper K. Dot then came out to loud applause and performed “Backseat Freestyle.”

Also yesterday, J. Cole revealed that his Dreamville label has partnered with Interscope Records, with its first official signing being rapper Bas.

Check out footage of Jay Z’s appearance below and Kendrick Lamar’s on the flip, courtesy of Page 31.

1 2Next page »