Dear Summer Festival Gears Up For D.C. Stop This Weekend

Dear Summer Festival first came across our radar during our coverage of the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia earlier this year, and the collective of friends, family, and business partners continues to take the show on the road. This weekend, Washington, D.C. will be blessed with the vibes of one of the top gathering destinations of the year in Dear Summer Festival.

As noted earlier, we spoke with the organizers of the Dear Summer Festival at Roots Picnic, getting a swift education on what the event entails and their aims. The festival, as we explained then, is a multi-city experience that encompasses music, culture, community, and the power of gathering.

Dear Summer Festival was launched in 2011 by a group of alumni from Virginia State University and Delaware State University, both HBCUs. After kicking off in Harlem, N.Y., the festival is a roving affair with stops this year in New York and Atlanta ahead of their D.C stop. They are also slated to bring the party to Houston next month.

Shareef Moore, President, Dear Summer Festival, offered a statement to Hip-Hop Wired in support of the upcoming event.

“We’re excited to bring the Dear Summer Festival back to D.C. for the sixth year. This city has such a rich, vibrant culture, and we’re ready to tap into that energy while delivering an unforgettable live experience. Whether you’ve been rocking with us for years or you’re joining us for the first time, we’re creating moments you won’t forget—especially with this year’s special performance by Boosie, which is sure to keep the energy high,” Moore stated.

Starting on Friday (August 15), a pre-event party will be held at the Eaton Hotel on its rooftop, giving way to the main event on Saturday (August 16). The vibes continue throughout the weekend with a brunch event at Barcode on Sunday.

To get tickets, please visit the Dear Summer Festival website here.

Photo: DSF