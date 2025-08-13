Chance The Rapper Gets Real On Co-Parenting Life After Divorce
Chance The Rapper recently opened up about life after his divorce from Kirsten Corley.
The two were married for four years and share two daughters, Kensli and Marli. In an interview on CBS Mornings, Chance shared how they’re handling co-parenting and putting their kids first.
“She’s good. Hey Kirsten! And hey, Kensli and Marli,” he said during the interview. “Family is one of the biggest things for me, for her, for my kids, for my mom and dad. The most important thing is making sure the kids know they come first.”
He also spoke about his new song “Space and Time,” explaining that it’s a very personal track about his relationship with the mother of his children and everything they’ve been through. Chance is also getting ready to release his long-awaited second album *Star Line* on August 15. Fans can pre-order it now, although the full tracklist hasn’t been shared yet. He recently released a song with Lil Wayne and Smino, but it’s not clear if it’ll be on the album.
This will be his first album since *The Big Day* in 2019, which didn’t get the best reviews. Chance had been teasing *Star Line* for a while but delayed its release. He was upset that fans kept calling it “the album” instead of using its real name. In a video on Instagram, he said, “I’m not gonna drop the project until y’all start calling it *Star Line*.”
Now, with a new focus on family and music, Chance seems ready for a fresh start—both personally and professionally.
-
Where's TACO?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence
-
Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article
-
Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here "Simping & Tricking"
-
Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?
-
Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks
-
Gavin Newsom's Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News
-
In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]
-
Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised