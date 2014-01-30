Big Sean – “1st Quarter Freestyle” [VIDEO]

The peanut gallery has been critical of Big Sean since the release of his underwhelming Hall of Fame album. After some time to think about it, the popular rapper addresses all outside commentary on a track called “1st Quarter Freestyle.”

The cut is accompanied by an ominous visual. Produced by Key Wane and co-produced by Travi$ Scott, the soundscape equal the darkly lit scenes in tone. And then there’s Sean, who vents in bars like, “My homie called me like, ‘Sean Don look/ You know I got a girl like you, so my n***a this one’s off the books’/ But could you hood me up with Ariana Grande/ Seems like n***as only call me for the hookup or to get up off the hood.”

It’s unclear if this tune is a sign of bigger things to come. For now, stream Big Sean’s “1st Quarter Freestyle” below. Download it here.

—

Photo: YouTube