Charlie Cox Says 2nd Season Of ‘Daredevil’ Will Be The “Final,” Co-Star Vincent D’Onofrio Says Not So Fast

Earlier this year, Marvel fans praised Disney+’s resurrection of Netflix’s smash series Daredevil and while we’re looking forward to seeing more adventures featuring the “Man Without Fear,” it seems like it may all come to an end after the second season.

According to Deadline, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox stated at Galaxycon that the upcoming second installment to Daredevil would be “the final season.” News of Daredevil coming to an end so quickly disheartened many a Marvel fan, but his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) gave everyone a small glimmer of hope. While Cox seems to believe it’s curtains for Daredevil after Season 2, D’Onofrio believes that there’s still more a chance that a third season happens if Disney decides to extend the show.

When tagged on the clip of Cox calling this “the final season” of Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio responded by saying, “Good chance there will be a third.”

What does D’Onofrio know that Charlie Cox doesn’t? With Season 1 leaving everyone on a massive cliffhanger to set up Season 2, will Season 2 follow suit and leave the door open for a third?

D’Onofrio noted, “It’s just too early to tell. But it’s very likely,” adding in another post, “I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so its a bit confusing. But Charlie and I have discussed and we both agree there’s a very good chance for a third season.”

We sure hope there’s a third season because Daredevil is one of the few Marvel series that’s actually a hit amongst comic book fans and gives us all something to look forward to tuning into.

What do y’all think? Should Disney wrap up Daredevil after one more season, or should they keep it going for a little while longer? Let us know in the comments section below.