Wendy Williams Ordered To Remain Under Guardianship After Latest Medical Exam Results

Johnny Nunez / Wendy Williams

The Wendy Williams guardianship saga continues.

The talk show host will remain under guardianship following the results of a new medical exam that revealed Williams is still dealing with two medical conditions.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Williams underwent a “significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging).”

PEOPLE reports that Williams was diagnosed again with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, the same medical conditions she was diagnosed with two years ago.

As a result of her diagnosis, Sabrina Morrissey, William’s current guardian, requested that the court extend her role in overseeing the former radio show host’s affairs for three more months. The court agreed and extended the guardianship until November 5.

Wendy Williams & Her Attorney Vow To Fight The Guardianship

PEOPLE also reports that Williams’ attorneys would possibly challenge Morrissey’s guardianship and her role in overseeing her affairs, a role she has held since 2022.

That was indeed the case. TMZ reports that Williams and her attorney, Joe Tacopino, are calling C.A.P. on those medical results.

Per TMZ:

Joe Tacopina tells TMZ … Wendy’s leaked medical diagnosis is “false” — and, it’s “being spread by a party with a vested interest in keeping Wendy trapped under this excessive and restrictive guardianship.”

He adds the leaking of the alleged diagnosis is a total violation of Wendy’s rights as a human being.

Tacopina ends his statement saying, “The critical questions are these: Where is the actual medical report supporting this leak? And who is the doctor willing to go under oath and face cross-examination by me so the truth can be exposed?”

Williams has always vocally opposed her guardianship and has always insisted that she is still mentally competent.

In an interview with The View, Williams spoke about her life at a memory care facility where she is living as a result of her diagnosis.

“I am not permitted to do anything but stay on this floor, the memory unit floor, where these people are 90 and 80 and 70. Look, I’m 60. Why am I here…where people don’t remember anything?” Williams said during her March appearance on the daytime talk show.