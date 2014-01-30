New York Post Columnist Says Jay Z Pimped Out Beyonce At Grammys

A New York Post columnist had a problem with Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s performance at the Grammys. Basically, she said Hova pimped out Bey, is a bad husband and confirmed that the whole “put a ring on it” thing was always optional.

Naomi Schaefer Riley wrote, “What do you call a man who stands there smiling and singing as his scantily clad wife straddles a chair and shakes her rear end for other men’s titillation?”

Then she added, “I’m certain if I look through enough Jay Z song titles, I’ll come up with the right name for his role in Beyoncé’s performance at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. Rhymes with Goodyear. . . ? Well, how about I just call him a poor excuse for a husband.”

Riley goes on to say that Beyoncé’s booty shaking marred her recent feminist essay “Gender Equality Is A Myth!” in the Shriver Report. She then adds that the happily married couple’s performance somehow reinforces the age old cliche of “why buy the cow when you can already get the milk?”

But really, how can you say Jay Z is a bad husband when you have never been in his home to see how he interacts with his wife?

Also, why is all the blame heaped on the rapper as if Bey didn’t get up their and dance on her own free will? That sounds sexist itself to imply that the man granted permission to his woman to do what she was doing.

Lastly, you got all of this from the opener of the Grammys?

Watch the performance in question below and let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: GRAMMYS/CBS