Rutgers University Offering New Class: “Polarizing Beyoncé”

If you think repeated listening of Beyoncé’s raunchy new self-titled album has made you an expert on the pop star, then The Department of Women’s and Gender Studies at Rutgers University would like to invite you in their classrooms for a semester.

They’re currently offering students a chance to study the depths of her persona and how it compares to today’s societal impact with course called “Polarizing Beyoncé.”

Reports Huffington Post:

Kevin Allred, a doctoral student who is teaching the class, tells the university’s online news site that he is using Beyoncé’s career as a way to explore American race, gender and sexual politics. The class supplements an analysis of Beyoncé’s videos and lyrics with readings from black feminists. Allred says he’s seeking to help students think more critically about media consumption.

The living subject recently performed at the 56th Grammy Awards with husband Jay Z in a provocative dance routine that set the off the radar of concerned parents.

She also made headlines with the unannounced release of her eponymous fifth studio album, which has already be certified 3X platinum.

The simple fact that she makes headlines warrants enough reasoning for the course, no? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below.

