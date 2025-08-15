Keri Hilson & Method Man “Searchin,” Bizzare & Cassidy “He’s Nice!!!” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.25

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

With the Wu-Tang Clan having wrapped up their final group tour just last month, it’s only right that some of their OG clansmen continue to keep their legacy going in the music game and that’s exactly what the likes of Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Method Man have been doing as of late.

Linking up with Keri Hilson for the visuals to “Searchin” Method Man takes on the role of a cab driver and takes Keri Hilson on a trip throughout New York City as she sings her heart out and he rubber stamps the track with a rap verse that OG Hip-Hoppers could appreciate. This lowkey reminded us of that old HBO show Taxi Cab Confessions.

Speaking of rap OG’s, Bizzare and Cassidy make a Detroit to Philadelphia connection and for their clip to “He’s Nice!!!” the two Hip-Hop veterans rock a show for their day-ones before kicking it on the block to drop their bars. Cassidy will forever look like a college freshman out here. Good for him, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Bredda and Sean Paul, Fredo Bang, and more.

