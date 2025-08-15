Subscribe
Music

Keri Hilson & Method Man “Searchin" & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.25

Keri Hilson & Method Man “Searchin,” Bizzare & Cassidy “He’s Nice!!!” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.25

Method Man drives Keri Hilson around the city that never sleeps and Bizzare and Cassidy rep for the older heads in the game. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keyshia Cole In Concert - Houston, TX
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

With the Wu-Tang Clan having wrapped up their final group tour just last month, it’s only right that some of their OG clansmen continue to keep their legacy going in the music game and that’s exactly what the likes of Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Method Man have been doing as of late.

Linking up with Keri Hilson for the visuals to “Searchin” Method Man takes on the role of a cab driver and takes Keri Hilson on a trip throughout New York City as she sings her heart out and he rubber stamps the track with a rap verse that OG Hip-Hoppers could appreciate. This lowkey reminded us of that old HBO show Taxi Cab Confessions.

Related Stories

Speaking of rap OG’s, Bizzare and Cassidy make a Detroit to Philadelphia connection and for their clip to “He’s Nice!!!” the two Hip-Hop veterans rock a show for their day-ones before kicking it on the block to drop their bars. Cassidy will forever look like a college freshman out here. Good for him, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Bredda and Sean Paul, Fredo Bang, and more.

KERI HILSON & METHOD MAN – “SEARCHIN”

BIZZARE & CASSIDY – “HES NICE!!!”

YUNG BREDDA & SEAN PAUL – “THE GREATEST BEND OVER”

FREDO BANG – “AIN’T MY FAULT”

FUEGO BASE & NEMS – “DISRESPECT RADIO FREESTYLE”

CHRONIC LAW – “BLICKY”

1UP TEE – “CRASH OUT”

KANE BROWN – “2 PAIR”

Related Tags

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close