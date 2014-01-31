Kendrick Lamar Kicks It At J. Cole’s Birthday Party

Sounds like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole didn’t want to be interrupted by thirsty groupies as they “connect politic ditto.” Cole had a birthday party in NYC earlier this week and K. Dot came through to kick it with the Roc Nation and Dreamville rapper.

Reports Page Six:

Kendrick Lamar took part of a “boys only’’ birthday celebration for fellow rapper J. Cole at Gilded Lily in Chelsea Wednesday night. Spies tell us the hip-hop artists hung out in the back of the bar, ignoring all of the women around them. “Security was stopping people from going over to them — especially girls,” we’re told. “They kept to themselves and didn’t pay any attention to the girls that were trying to get to them.” Lamar later got on the microphone and wished Cole a happy birthday.

How’s it “boys only” when the Post also mentions that there were women there, though? Right, it’s the Post.

Cole recently announce that his Dreamville label has teamed with Interscope Records.

—

Photo: Dreamvillain