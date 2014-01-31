Future’s Honest To Feature Drake, Kanye West, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj & More

More information about Future’s sophomore LP, Honest, seeped out via a Rolling Stone interview with his friend and frequent producer Mike WiLL Made It. The Atlanta beats and boards aficionado revealed the album’s guest appearances.

“We have some good collaborations on there like Nicki Minaj, Drake, Kanye West, Pharrell, Pusha T. It’s a real dope album and it should be eventful when it comes out,” Mike WiLL said. It looks like Future cashed out on the favors he gave via a year’s worth of potent choruses.

Additionally, Mike WiLL announced how he may format his forthcoming album, Established in 1989 Part 3. “I feel like my album has to be so eventful. It has to have classic collaborations,” he explained. “I’ve been working with Kendrick, Nicki, Future, Rick Ross, Drake, everybody. I’m trying to figure out what songs make the cut. My album has to be the 10 hottest songs. It has to be like the Now CD. It’s going to be called Established in 1989 Part 3 because I drew up three other mixtapes earlier, Part 1, Part 2, Part 2.5.”

Share your thoughts on the features we'll hear on Future's Honest in the comments.

