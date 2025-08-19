Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

A few weeks ago Gillie Da Kid and Cam Newton got into a very random but hella intense back-and-forth on social media over Newton’s take on Jalen Hurts’ abilities as the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. To make things even weirder, former NFL “star” Johnny Manziel added his two cents and threatened to put hands on Gillie Da Kid for disrespecting Cam Newton in his posts.

Enter Cam’ron. While the Harlem rapper stopped short of inserting himself into the beef between Gillie, Cam Newton and Johnny Manziel, he did offer a bit of advice to Manziel, telling him he should sit this one out as Gillie could very well “knock you the f*ck out.”

Taking to his Talk with Flee show, Cam went over the situation between Gillie and Cam to the best of his knowledge before warning Manziel to stay out of this online squabble between the two saying, “Johnny Manziel, you should really mind your business… For people that don’t know, Johnny Manziel, you’re not that big, pause. Gillie is a boxer.”

Going into how he’s seen Gillie’s hand skills up close and personal (pause), Cam went on to say “Don’t play no games with him cause you’re not Cam Newton’s size. Gillie will knock you the f*ck out.”

Hoping to remind everyone that Da Kid probably wouldn’t be alone should he and Manziel ever cross paths, Cam added that Gillie’s cousin, Wallo, would probably help Gillie should the two ever squabble on the streets and that it wouldn’t be a pretty sight saying, “I would hate for you to get punched in your face by Gillie, tackled by Wallo, and then Gillie’s beating the sh*t out of you while Wallo’s holding you down, trying to teach you a lesson.”

While we’re sure Cam is genuinely trying to warn Johnny Manziel to stay in his lane, it will be interesting to see if Manziel takes heed to the advice or if he decides to dish some harsh words Cam’s way next. You never know with that guy. Might just have to let him learn the hard way to stay outta Black folk’s business.

Check out Cam’ron’s plea to Johnny Manziel below and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.