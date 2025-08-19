Subscribe
News

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Federally Indicted for Coverup

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Federally Indicted for Resource Coverup

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been federally indicted on multiple charges stemming from alleged attempts to cover up an affair with a bodyguard.

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Last Friday (August 15), a federal jury indicted New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on 18 charges stemming from her attempts to cover up an affair she had with a bodyguard from the city’s police force dating back to 2021. Cantrell is the first mayor of New Orleans to be indicted while still in office, as the city is weeks away from mayoral elections taking place on October 11. She has not publicly commented on the indictment.

Included in the 18 charges levied against Cantrell by the Federal Bureau of Investigation are allegations of false declarations before a grand jury, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and wire fraud. Eleven of those charges are also attached to former New Orleans Police Department officer Jeffery Vappie, with seven focusing solely on Vappie alone.

Vappie was also indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday, and Cantrell is accused of withholding evidence from her grand jury testimony in Vappie’s case last year.

The 45-page-filing includes reports on the FBI finding 15,000 WhatsApp messages between Cantrell and Vappie related to their extramarital affair along with reports on $70,000 in city funded-work trips the two used as couples vacations domestically and internationally. There are also allegations concerning Cantrell and Vappie’s use of a city-owned apartment in Upper Pontalba, as well as reports of Cantrell and Vappie using intimidation against subordinates.

According to acting U.S. Michael Simpson, they expect Cantrell to enter a plea of not guilty, but he was mum as to whether the federal government was looking to get a stronger sentence. Cantrell could potentially face a prison sentence of five to 20 years on the 11 charges if convicted. “We go after law breakers, and especially in this city, public corruption has crippled us for years and years,” Simpson said in reporting by Axios.

Cantrell is term-limited, and will exit the office in January 2026. She became the first woman to be elected to the office of mayor in New Orleans in 300 years in 2018, running as a Democrat. Cantrell has often come under fire while in office, which she has chalked up to being a Black woman under more intense scrutiny. “I do know that this seems to be kind of prevalent relative to black leadership ..and I think that I’m not exempt from that,” the mayor said in 2023, according to reporting by local network WWLTV

Related Tags

Crime and Punishment new orleans

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close