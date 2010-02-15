Big Sean Preps New Mixtape, Reveals Name of Kanye’s New Album [Audio]

Kanye West’s protégé Big Sean is preparing to release the final installment into his Finally Famous mixtape series.

The G.O.O.D. Music/ Def Jam devotee is preparing for the late February release of his Finally Famous Volume 3 mixtape with features from Wiz Khalifa, Dusty McFly, Clipse, Bun B, Estelle, Jwan and Solange.

Serving as a prelude to his LP, Sean’s tapped a plethora of hip-hop heavyweights for the project including Pharrell Williams, Mr Hudson, The Dream, Drake and of course Kanye West while No I.D. lends himself to the production.

While prepping for his new projects Big Sean’s been keeping his fans updated on his status.

He recently gave his 23,000 plus followers on Twitter the inside scoop on his G.O.O.D. Music leader’s new album, revealing the title as Good A$$ Job.

Taking to his profile Big Sean says he’s working on “two of the best albums of all time”, his and Kanye’s.

“Up n at em!!! Time to go to Hawaii! To work on the best 2 albums of all time. Mne “Finally Famous” n Kanye’s graduation!”



After mistakenly calling it Graduation, he corrects himself saying,

“I mean “Good A$$ Job” not Graduation. I was sleepy as hell when tweeted that Shyte.”



If you’re unfamiliar with Big Sean check out two of his tracks below, his hit single “Getcha Some” and his freestyle over Gucci Mane’s “Lemonade”, “Supa Dupa Lemonade.”

Big Sean “Getcha Some”- https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/02/03-getcha-some.mp3