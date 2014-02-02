Kendrick Lamar Performs “Radioactive (Remix)” With Imagine Dragons On SNL [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar was in NYC for Super Bowl weekend, so he slid through Saturday Night Live to perform with Imagine Dragons. As a surprised guest, the Compton rapper hit the stage for a rendition of their “Radioactive (Remix).”

It wasn’t as live as their rendition at the Grammys Awards about a week ago, but it still knocked. K. Dot appeared on SNL as the musical guest himself in late January 2013.

Watch Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform the “Radiactive (Remix)” on SNL below.

[Spotted at Yardie]

—

Photo: Grammys