Oh: Erica Banks Reveals Her 2nd BBL Caused Her To Faint

The things women endure after enhancing their backsides is astonishing...

Published on August 19, 2025

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Over the years we’ve all heard about the numerous side effects that come with getting a BBL (namely the stinky part, allegedly). But Erica Banks is revealing that one time when she had the procedure done to enhance her backside, it led to her passing out.

During a recent interview on Shirley’s Temple, the rapper from the lone star state opened up about getting a second BBL done (because sometimes one isn’t enough) and revealed that after she had her glutes maximized to its fullest potential, it led to her fainting, as the recovery period was much worse than it was the first time around.

Explaining that she got a second BBL because she wanted her stomach “tighter and flatter,” Erica recalled how painful her second recovery was. Erica explained, “The recovery was crazy. I went back cause I wanted that ass and that flat stomach. All I kept thinking about was, by the fourth week, it was gonna be good. It ain’t gonna hurt after four weeks no more. It ain’t gonna hurt! That’s what I kept telling myself and that sh*t’s the most pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life.”

Admitting that she only waited a year after her first procedure, it turns out that she might’ve went back a little too soon for the second, it led to her fainting on the way to the bathroom.

“The second time I actually fainted the first day,” Banks recalled. Explaining how she got light-headed on her way to the bathroom, Erica says that her mother was actually able to catch her mid-air so luckily “I ain’t hit the floor.” Apparently, this is a “normal” side effect that comes with BBLs, as the doctors provide alcohol pads to sniff and wake patients up when they experience the side effect.

That’s wild, b. Seems like just going to the gym and working on yourself may be the best way to go about getting a bigger booty. It may take longer and be more time consuming, but at least it’s safer. Just sayin’.

Check out the full interview with Erica Banks below (BBL talk at the 45 minute mark) and let us know your thoughts on the BBL craze in the comments section below.

