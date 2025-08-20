Subscribe
Crime

Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Found Shot & Killed In Her Car

Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Ariela “La Langosta” Found Murdered In Her Car

The embattled rapper took to social media to give his friend her flowers after news of her passing...

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ariela "La Langosta"
Source: @opusloungenycfridays / Instagram

Crazy news coming out of New York State as it’s being reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rumored girlfriend, Ariela Mejia-Polanco, was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old model/influencer was found shot dead on the driver’s side of her car this past Sunday (Aug. 17) on the eastbound Cross County Parkway in New York at approximately 8 a.m. Rumors of her death began circulating soon after Tekashi 6ix9ine began posting pictures of the model known as Ariela “La Langosta” (Spanish word for Lobster), but news of her passing had yet to be confirmed.

Now that it’s become fact that Mejia-Polanco was murdered, police are investigating the matter with questions arising as to who might’ve wanted to harm the young woman and why. Authorities say she “was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act.”

Tekashi for one seems to have taken the news the hardest.

Per TMZ:

The rapper posted a series of tributes to his Instagram Story Monday, remembering the Dominican fashion and modeling influencer, who had more than 550,000 followers on Instagram. He shared several clips of the pair spending time together and honored her as a “tremendous woman” and likened her to his sister.

Ariela — whose real name is Ariela Mejia-Polanco — was a dancer featured in the rapper’s music video for his 2023 song “Wapae.”

While it was rumored that Tekashi and Ariela had a thing going on, it was never confirmed as such a declaration would’ve put a big target on her back, as 6ix9ine remains one of the most-hated human beings in the Hip-Hop culture (probably more than Donald Trump). That being said, Tekashi himself has a history of domestic violence, so who knows what police will discover once everything is said and done. Could it have been Tekashi’s opps? Could Ariela have gotten herself into a pickle with the wrong people? Could it have been a case of mistaken identity?

What we do know is she worked as a hostess at Opus Lounge in Inwood. The business saluted her on social media. RIP.

Hopefully we’ll get answers sooner than later.

What do y’all think about the killing of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s close friend Ariela “La Langosta”? Sound off in the comments section below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIHhi_US0GR/

Related Tags

tekashi 6ix9ine violence

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close