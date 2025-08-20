Source: @opusloungenycfridays / Instagram

Crazy news coming out of New York State as it’s being reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rumored girlfriend, Ariela Mejia-Polanco, was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old model/influencer was found shot dead on the driver’s side of her car this past Sunday (Aug. 17) on the eastbound Cross County Parkway in New York at approximately 8 a.m. Rumors of her death began circulating soon after Tekashi 6ix9ine began posting pictures of the model known as Ariela “La Langosta” (Spanish word for Lobster), but news of her passing had yet to be confirmed.

Now that it’s become fact that Mejia-Polanco was murdered, police are investigating the matter with questions arising as to who might’ve wanted to harm the young woman and why. Authorities say she “was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act.”

Tekashi for one seems to have taken the news the hardest.

Per TMZ:

The rapper posted a series of tributes to his Instagram Story Monday, remembering the Dominican fashion and modeling influencer, who had more than 550,000 followers on Instagram. He shared several clips of the pair spending time together and honored her as a “tremendous woman” and likened her to his sister.

Ariela — whose real name is Ariela Mejia-Polanco — was a dancer featured in the rapper’s music video for his 2023 song “Wapae.”

While it was rumored that Tekashi and Ariela had a thing going on, it was never confirmed as such a declaration would’ve put a big target on her back, as 6ix9ine remains one of the most-hated human beings in the Hip-Hop culture (probably more than Donald Trump). That being said, Tekashi himself has a history of domestic violence, so who knows what police will discover once everything is said and done. Could it have been Tekashi’s opps? Could Ariela have gotten herself into a pickle with the wrong people? Could it have been a case of mistaken identity?

What we do know is she worked as a hostess at Opus Lounge in Inwood. The business saluted her on social media. RIP.

Hopefully we’ll get answers sooner than later.

What do y’all think about the killing of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s close friend Ariela “La Langosta”? Sound off in the comments section below.