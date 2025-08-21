Subscribe
Music

Dave East & Young Chris “I Smell The Money” + | Daily Visuals 8.20.25

Dave East & Young Chris “I Smell The Money,” It’s Nique & Birdman “Em&Dre2025” & More | Daily Visuals 8.20.25

Dave East and Young Chris keep 'Scarface''s legacy going in 2025 and Birdman and It's Nique attempt to be the new black-and-white Hip-Hop "It" duo. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

For a while now Dave East and Young Chris have been developing a bromance that no one saw coming which extends from New York to Philadelphia and while it won’t do much to smooth over the toxicity between Mets and Phillies fanatics, at least we’re getting some new music out of it.

Once again collaborating for the clip to “I Smell The Money,” Dave East and Young Chris post up in an empty screening room to spit their rhymes while footage from Scarface plays on the wall behind and through them for dramatic effect. That film will forever live on thanks to Hip-Hop. Your welcome.

Down South it seems like Birdman has the upmost faith in one It’s Nique as in their visuals to “Em&Dre2025” the two men ball out on the block where Nique makes the case to be considered the next great white hype while Birdman bops to his bars in the back of his big boy toy. Yeah, we don’t know about the new Em and Dre but it’s 2025 and you never know how people will perceive such things.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tave featuring IDK and Musiq Soulchild, OT The Real and 38 Spesh, and more.

DAVE EAST & YOUNG CHRIS – “I SMELL THE MONEY”

IT’S NIQUE & BIRDMAN – “EM&DRE2025”

TAVE FT. IDK & MUSIQ SOULCHILD – “BLOCK”

OT THE REAL & 38 SPESH – “FOR THE FACE”

KWAME – “MS MARY MACK”

PUNCHMADE DEV – “WIRE SWAP JUNKIE”

TYLER WATTS – “FALL IN LOVE”

KNUCKS – “CUT KNUCKLES”

Related Tags

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close