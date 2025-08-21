Dave East & Young Chris “I Smell The Money,” It’s Nique & Birdman “Em&Dre2025” & More | Daily Visuals 8.20.25

For a while now Dave East and Young Chris have been developing a bromance that no one saw coming which extends from New York to Philadelphia and while it won’t do much to smooth over the toxicity between Mets and Phillies fanatics, at least we’re getting some new music out of it.

Once again collaborating for the clip to “I Smell The Money,” Dave East and Young Chris post up in an empty screening room to spit their rhymes while footage from Scarface plays on the wall behind and through them for dramatic effect. That film will forever live on thanks to Hip-Hop. Your welcome.

Down South it seems like Birdman has the upmost faith in one It’s Nique as in their visuals to “Em&Dre2025” the two men ball out on the block where Nique makes the case to be considered the next great white hype while Birdman bops to his bars in the back of his big boy toy. Yeah, we don’t know about the new Em and Dre but it’s 2025 and you never know how people will perceive such things.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tave featuring IDK and Musiq Soulchild, OT The Real and 38 Spesh, and more.

