Subscribe
News

Doechii Pulls Out Of European Festival Shows Without Saying Why

Doechii has suddenly canceled three upcoming European festival shows, just days before she was supposed to perform.

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-ICONS
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Doechii has suddenly canceled three upcoming European festival shows, just days before she was supposed to perform.

She was scheduled to appear at Rock en Seine in France on August 21, All Points East in London on August 23, and Forwards Festival in Bristol on August 24. So far, neither Doechii nor the festivals have given any reason for the last-minute cancellations. Fans were looking forward to seeing her live, and many are now left confused.

All Points East shared a short statement saying, “We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage.” Even though these shows are canceled, Doechii still has big plans ahead. Earlier this month, she announced her “Live From the Swamp Tour”, which is already sold out.

The tour kicks off on October 14 in Chicago, with stops in cities like Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix, before wrapping up in Seattle on November 10.

The tour is in support of her Grammy-winning debut album, “Alligator Bites Never Heal“. When she shared the tour announcement on social media, Doechii wrote, “One last time. This project just turned one, and before I disappear to create the next world, I’m going back on tour. The final chapter of this era. Thank you for the memories, the love, let’s close it out together.”

For now, there’s no update on why the festival shows were canceled, and fans in Europe are hoping she’ll be back soon.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close