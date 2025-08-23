Ice Spice Sparks New Dating Rumors As She’s Spotted With Diamant Blazi

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Just days after making her cinematic debut in Spike Lee and Denzel Washington’s Highest 2 Lowest, Ice Spice is out and about raising some eyebrows, as it seems like someone might’ve snatched her away from her former beau, NFL star Sauce Gardner.

According to TMZ, the “Deli” rapper was seen walking out of West Hollywood hot spot Cecconi’s on Monday afternoon with up-and-coming basketball and TikTok star, Diamant Blazi. The sudden switch up comes just a month and change after Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner went “Instagram official” with their relationship, but as we all know, celebrity pairings tend to burn out fast once in the public eye.

That being said, this latest development could just be Ice Spice and Diamant Blazi sharing some friend time together. Ice is known to friend zone high-profile men (i.e. Drake), so this could all be much ado about nothing.

Still, it is quite intriguing to witness.

TMZ reports:

The sighting has fans talking, with many speculating Ice and Sauce may have cooled things off. The New York Jets star and the “Munch” hitmaker were last seen publicly earlier this summer, but things have looked quiet on the couple front in recent weeks.

As for Diamant, he’s no stranger to the spotlight himself — known for his flashy moves on the court and viral clips that have racked up millions of views on TikTok. Pair that with Ice Spice’s rap career, and it’s no surprise the duo’s lunch outing has people connecting dots.

A source close to the situation tells TMZ … Ice and Diamant were just enjoying time together … our source wouldn’t elaborate on if that’s as friends or romantically.

While Ice Spice isn’t known for jumping from relationship to relationship, the dating scene in 2025 is all over the place. These days, you just never know.

Reps for both camps have yet to respond to TMZ for comment.

What do y’all think about Ice Spice stepping out for some grub with Diamant Blazi? Sound off in the comments section below.