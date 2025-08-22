Subscribe
News

Childish Gambino & Doechii To Headline Camp Flog Gnaw 2025

Tyler, The Creator, Childish Gambino & Doechii To Headline Camp Flog Gnaw 2025

Tyler, The Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw music festival has grown in size and popularity since launching in 2012.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1

Camp Flog Gnaw, the annual festival helmed by Tyler, The Creator, first launched in 2012 and has since expanded to one of the top destinations for music fans. For this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw, joining Tyler, The Creator as headliners will be Childish Gambino and Doechii this coming fall.

The full lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 was announced this week, and the 11th edition of the festival has already sold out. Along with the aforementioned acts, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Clairo, GloRilla, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, sombr, Thundercat, Malcolm Todd, Geezer (Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike) are also slated to perform.

Here is the full lineup:

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Official Lineup

2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist

A$AP Rocky

AG Club

Alemeda

AZ Chike

Bb Trickz

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Chezile

Childish Gambino

Clairo

Clipse

Deb Never

Doechii

Domo Genesis

Don Toliver

Earl Sweatshirt

Ecca Vandal

Fousheé

Geezer

GloRilla

Kilo Kish

La Reezy

Left Brain

Luh Tyler

Malcolm Todd

Men I Trust

MIKE

Mike G

Navy Blue

Paris Texas

PARTYOF2

Ray Vaughn

Samara Cyn

sombr

T-Pain

Teezo Touchdown

TEMS

Thundercat

Tyler, The Creator

Zack Fox

Zelooperz

For more information and to join a waitlist when passes become available, click here.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

music festivals Tyler the creator

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close