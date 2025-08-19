Subscribe
News

Tyler, The Creator Drops "Darling, I" Video From CHROMAKOPIA

Tyler, The Creator Drops Video For “Darling, I” From ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ LP

Tyler, The Creator's new video is a star-studded affair with Nia Long, Lauren London, Willow, and Ayo Edebiri playing his love interest.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tyler The Creator Darling I

Tyler, The Creator marches to his own beat as evidenced by his recent surprise album drop, Don’t Tap The Glass, in July. Going back to his October 2024 album, CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator dropped a star-studded visual for the track “Darling, I” featuring Nia Long, Lauren London, Willow, and more playing his love interest.

On Tuesday (August 19), Tyler, The Creator takes it back to 2024 for the funky “Darling, I,” one of the many standouts on last year’s excellent CHROMAKOPIA album. The video, directed by T himself using his birth-given name, opens with the rapper, singer, and producer getting some tough love dating advice from his mother, as fans of the album might recall.

The video opens with a warmly shot visual of a 1970s bus depot with Teezo Touchdown playing as a bus driver letting passengers off and having a smoke. Lionel Boyce, who plays Marcus Brooks in The Bear, stars as an angry man arguing on an old-school payphone.

Nia Long appears in a shot as one of the love interests, playfully flirting with T as he croons his heart out while getting a peck, or something like that, on the cheek. Boyce’s The Bear co-star, Ayo Edebiri, shows up next as Tyler dons the getup he wore during the CHROMAKOPIA tour and promo run, complete with a 1950s sitcom vibe.

Next, the scene flips back to the 1970s with T and Willow playing Black Panther Party members and getting cozy in a photo booth. Teezo appears again, who sings on “Darling, I,” appears in the video working the booth of some type of facility with T and Lauren London paying up some cash at a booth.

Chase Infiniti, along with skater and rapper Na-Kel Smith, also appears in the video.

Check out Tyler, The Creator’s “Darling, I” below.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Related Tags

Tyler the creator

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close