Big Boi ft. Big K.R.I.T., UGK & Blue Oyster Cult – “GossipZilla” [LISTEN]

Big Boi is back with another freebie track to bless your earholes following last week’s “CPU 2.0.” The track, titled “GossipZilla,” is a mash-up of epic proportions featuring Big K.R.I.T., UGK, and Blue Oyster Cult.

The original record, “Gossip,” first appeared on Big Boi’s highly slept on Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors LP. The updated form has been spliced with Blue Oyster Cult’s fan-favorite, “Godzilla,” from Spectres. Now an amalgam, the track seamlessly blends Hip-Hop and Alternative Rock that Daddy Fat Sax and company lyrically decimate.

Like “CPU 2.0,” “GossipZilla” came with an accompanying visual piece. In typical Outkast fashion, Big Boi gave the treatment a psychedelic feel. The imagery mirrors that of a video game and features fluorescent coloring.

Find the audio version of “GossipZilla” below. The aforementioned video is on the following page.

