Russell Wilson Sits Courtside With Jay Z & Beyoncé At Brooklyn Nets Game [PHOTOS]

Most recently championship-crowned athletes start planning their trips to Disney World as the celebratory confetti is flying in their faces. Russell Wilson decided he stay planted and kick it with Hip-Hop’s biggest power couple.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was spotted courtside at Barclays Center barely 24 hours removed from seeing his team dismantle Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos 43-8. Linebacker Malcom Smith may have taken the MVP honors but Wilson held his own with two touchdowns on 206 yards passing in the air. Such a performance made perfect conversation fodder for Jay Z who is always looking to build his Roc Nation Sports roster with the right chess pieces.

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia recently joined the fold that also includes his former teammate Robinson Cano and Jets quarterback Geno Smith.

It was a busy Monday for Wilson, who hit up the Nets game after he guest starred on Late Show with David Letterman. After the quick courtside photo ops, Russell had to skate but Young Jeezy was more than happy to take his place. He and Jay Z already had a solidified friendship but since he too joined Roc Nation, their bond couldn’t be tighter.

Hit the flip for the photos of Russell Wilson’s socializing with the Carters.

—

Photo: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »