Prosecutors Want Chris Brown Jailed

Los Angeles prosecutors are thirsty to put Chris Brown in jail. The troubled R&B crooner was in court yesterday (February 3) for a hearing on a Washington D.C. assault case and the lawyers were adamant that he needs to be behind bars because he’s been on his worst behavior. Word to Drake.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown would have gone to jail today if L.A. prosecutors had their way … because they asked a judge to send him directly to the pokey.

Chris appeared for a hearing on the D.C. assault case, where he stands accused of beating up a guy last October. The hearing was held by the judge in the Rihanna beating case, who will decide if Chris violated his probation by allegedly committing the assault.

Prosecutors asked the judge to throw Chris in jail immediately and set a probation violation hearing. Prosecutors claim “Brown’s violent behavior continues to increase in severity and frequency” and he poses “an increasing danger to society.”

The D.A. claims they have now reviewed the D.C. case — interviewing witnesses and examining evidence — and they say there is probably cause to believe Chris is guilty as charged.

The judge, however, ruled Chris was better off completing his 90-day rehab for anger management than being thrown in jail, so he shut down prosecutors.