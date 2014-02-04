Hit-Boy – “Tyson 87” [LISTEN]

Hit-Boy spent a great portion of last year building up Audio Push, but as of late he’s returned to the microphone. The Grammy winning producer dropped his latest batch of bars via a track titled “Tyson 87.”

Despite his apparent talents behind the boards, a few of Hit-Boy’s most familiar solo material has been produced by Virginia beat veteran, Bink!. That’s the case here, as the California native shows progress as a rapper on the energetic tune. A few well placed vocal samples of Mike Tyson serve as the chorus.

2014 could be a great year for the HS87 clique, who now have a pair of acts that can stand on their own two. Yesterday, Wale dropped his Hit-Boy-produced “Clappers (Remix),” featuring Rick Ross, Fat Trel, and Young Thug. We assume there’s a lot more where that came from.

“Tyson 87” appears on DJ Folk’s #FolkTape mixtape. Hear the record below.

