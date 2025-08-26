Subscribe
ASAP Rocky Holds His Own With Denzel, Lands On Oscar Prediction List

A$AP Rocky is getting major attention for his acting in the new movie "Highest 2 Lowest", and he might even land an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Published on August 26, 2025

Apple Original Films And A24's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST - Los Angeles Special Screening
Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

According to Variety’s Oscars Prediction List, Rocky is in the mix with big names like Mahershala Ali, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Damson Idris, and Idris Elba. That’s a huge deal for someone known mostly for his music.

In the film, directed by Spike Lee, Rocky plays “Yung Felon,” a smart and bold rapper who ends up working closely with a powerful character played by Denzel Washington. Their scenes together have been getting a lot of praise, with many people impressed by how well Rocky holds his own next to one of the greatest actors in the world.

Spike Lee talked about the film on *The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon*, saying, “Denzel and A$AP go toe to toe.” He also pointed out how Rocky and Denzel look alike, which added more emotion to their scenes. “I always thought A\$AP looked like he could be Denzel’s son,” Lee said. “So when you see them together, it almost feels like a father and son story.”

This is Rocky’s biggest movie role so far, but he’s been on screen before. His past roles include Dope, Monster, Zoolander 2, and the indie short If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Still, Highest 2 Lowest is the first time he’s been seen as a serious actor.

Whether or not he gets the Oscar nod, Rocky has proven that he’s more than just a rapper. His performance is strong enough to earn respect in Hollywood and maybe even take home one of its biggest awards.

