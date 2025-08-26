Subscribe
News

Cracker Barrel Apologizes For Logo Change, Won’t Change It Back

Cracker Barrel apologized for changing its logo for the first time in decades but will not revert to the old image despite complaints.

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-CULTURE-BUSINESS-POLITICS-CRACKER-RESTAURANTS

Cracker Barrel caused another culture war rift and endured overblown accusations of turning “woke” after the company changed its logo for the first time in decades. The move upset several Cracker Barrel fans, and the company has since apologized, but has no plans to revert to the old image.

By way of a statement posted to its website, Cracker Barrel took note of the seismic shift it caused by removing the old man and barrel that emblazoned the company’s logo since 1976.

While the company explained the change was about modernizing design, the complaints that the company was succumbing to wokeness didn’t add up to anything of substance. Still, corporate pressure and the fact that the company reportedly lost millions in market share due to the logo change prompted them to issue a statement.

From Cracker Barrel:

If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices.

You’ve also shown us that we could have done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.

The company added that Uncle Herschel, the elder gentleman who appeared on the logo, will still be seen in part on restaurant menus and via a breakfast platter under the same name. As of now, the logo will remain free of the man and barrel.

Photo: GREGORY WALTON / Getty

Related Tags

Cracker Barrel

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close