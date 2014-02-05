Brooklyn Restaurant Cooks Up Beyoncé & Jay Z Themed Valentine’s Day Dinner

Whether they admit to it or not, many women would love to walk in Beyoncé‘s heels. A Brooklyn restaurant must have taken this into account, as well as the hopes of dudes who idolize Jay Z, since it is offering a Bey and Hova-themed Valentine’s Day dinner.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Brucie, an Italian restaurant in Carroll Gardens, is offering an entirely Beyonce-themed Valentine’s Day menu for the romantic holiday.

Dishes include appetizers like Blue Ivy, with smoked blue potatoes, blue cheese, trout roe and watercress ($16) and Oysters Rocafella ($16).

The pasta course includes choices like I am Pasta Fierce, a pappardelle with a spicy puttanesca sauce ($24) and Jay-Ziti ($19).

Round out your meal with a main course like Breastiny’s Child, a veal breast with pickled fig, sopressata and goat yogurt ($29).