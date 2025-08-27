Boosie Badazz Pleads Guilty In San Diego Gun Case

Subscribe
Rapper Boosie Badazz has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge after his 2023 arrest in San Diego.

Published on August 27, 2025

Lil Boosie on set
Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The 42-year-old Louisiana rapper was arrested in May 2023 when police found two loaded guns in a car he was riding in during a traffic stop in the Chollas View area. Boosie was in San Diego at the time to shoot a music video and perform at a nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter. Police say they saw Boosie with a gun in his waistband on an Instagram livestream while he was filming in someone’s backyard.

They later tracked the car he was in using a helicopter and made the arrest.

Boosie spoke out earlier this month, saying, “Just accepted a plea from the federal government on my gun case… I’m tired of fighting. Talked to my family n this is the right decision.” He also asked fans to pray for him and check out his new album, “Words of a Real One“, which dropped on August 1, 2025.

Over the years, Boosie has faced several run-ins with the law that have kept him in the headlines as much as his music. In 2009, he was indicted on drug and gun charges in Louisiana, which eventually led to a five-year prison sentence. In 2010, he faced a first-degree murder charge that carried the possibility of the death penalty, though he was later acquitted.

He’s also dealt with multiple probation violations, arrests for marijuana possession, and parole restrictions after his 2014 release. Despite the setbacks, Boosie has continued to drop music and build his career, often speaking openly about how his legal struggles shaped him as both an artist and a man.

