Trump Wants To Rebrand The “One Big Beautiful Bill” Name Because His Approval Numbers Are Falling

The Trump administration is looking to rebrand his most significant piece of legislation as polling has indicated that his time in office and his One Big Beautiful Bill are trashful.

According to USA Today, during an Aug. 26 White House Cabinet meeting, Trump noted that he no longer wanted to use the One Big Beautiful Bill name he used that was later turned into the law’s formal name as it moved through Congress.

Trump believed that the name wasn’t helping the messaging come from the White House.

“So the bill, I’m not going to use the term great big beautiful,” Trump said. “That was good for getting it approved, but it’s not good for explaining to people what it’s all about.”

Trump wants his staff to focus “…on the tax provisions in the law, which extended his 2017 tax reductions and added new tax cuts,” USA Today notes.

In layman’s terms, Trump wants his administration to spend time touting things that might win back voters while ignoring that the same bill that increased spending by massive amounts for immigration enforcement and the military while drastically slashing spending to Medicaid.

“Democrats were united against the measure, saying that it disproportionately benefited the wealthy and hurt lower-income Americans. The Congressional Budget Office projects it will result in 12 million people losing health insurance, while the Senate Joint Economic Committee Minority estimates that about 20 million people could lose coverage. Medicaid is being cut by nearly $1 trillion.

A Pew Research Center survey from earlier this month found a plurality of Americans oppose the law. The Pew survey found that 46% of Americans disapprove of the law, while 32% approve and 23% said they are unsure. A SSRS survey conducted for CNN after Trump signed the measure on July 4 found 61% of adults oppose the new law.”

Now, Vice President Vance is on a crusade to try and convince Trump’s America that the bill isn’t as bad as it is. He is expected to appear at a rally in Wisconsin on Aug. 27 to pitch the One Big Beautiful Bill, except he shouldn’t call it that. He’s already been to Pennsylvania and Georgia.