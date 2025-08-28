Subscribe
Politics

Trump Wants To Rebrand The "One Big Beautiful Bill" Name

Trump Wants To Rebrand The “One Big Beautiful Bill” Name Because His Approval Numbers Are Falling

The president’s signature piece of legislation is tanking his polling numbers.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

White House Coverage
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Trump administration is looking to rebrand his most significant piece of legislation as polling has indicated that his time in office and his One Big Beautiful Bill are trashful

According to USA Today, during an Aug. 26 White House Cabinet meeting, Trump noted that he no longer wanted to use the One Big Beautiful Bill name he used that was later turned into the law’s formal name as it moved through Congress. 

Trump believed that the name wasn’t helping the messaging come from the White House.

“So the bill, I’m not going to use the term great big beautiful,” Trump said. “That was good for getting it approved, but it’s not good for explaining to people what it’s all about.”

Trump wants his staff to focus “…on the tax provisions in the law, which extended his 2017 tax reductions and added new tax cuts,” USA Today notes. 

In layman’s terms, Trump wants his administration to spend time touting things that might win back voters while ignoring that the same bill that increased spending by massive amounts for immigration enforcement and the military while drastically slashing spending to Medicaid. 

From USA Today

“Democrats were united against the measure, saying that it disproportionately benefited the wealthy and hurt lower-income Americans. The Congressional Budget Office projects it will result in 12 million people losing health insurance, while the Senate Joint Economic Committee Minority estimates that about 20 million people could lose coverage. Medicaid is being cut by nearly $1 trillion.

A Pew Research Center survey from earlier this month found a plurality of Americans oppose the law. The Pew survey found that 46% of Americans disapprove of the law, while 32% approve and 23% said they are unsure. A SSRS survey conducted for CNN after Trump signed the measure on July 4 found 61% of adults oppose the new law.”

Now, Vice President Vance is on a crusade to try and convince Trump’s America that the bill isn’t as bad as it is. He is expected to appear at a rally in Wisconsin on Aug. 27 to pitch the One Big Beautiful Bill, except he shouldn’t call it that. He’s already been to Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Related Tags

Donald Trump

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close