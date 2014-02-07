CLOSE
Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy” [LISTEN]

Now this could be hit record Iggy Azalea has been looking for. The track is titled “Fancy” and features Charli XCX.

The record has a Bay Area feel that can be heard in the Invisible Men’s minimalistic drums and synths. Charli XCX also provides a very potent chorus that women will be chanting in their clubs, cars, and the like. “I’m so fancy, you already know/ I’m in the fast lane from LA to Tokyo,” is just catchy enough to be memorable the first time it’s heard, which is always a great sign for a single.

Again, the tune is called “Fancy.” There’s no word on if it’ll appear on Iggy Azalea’s long-awaited New Classic debut album (due April 4), but it would be an ill-fated move if it didn’t. Stream the record below and give us your thoughts in the comments.

