Unreleased Kanye West Footage Details Making Of “Through The Wire” [VIDEO]

The good folks at Billboard rolled out content to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s critically acclaimed debut album, The College Dropout. Here, we see unreleased footage from the MC’s early days courtesy of Coodie Simmons and Chike Oza, who are masterminds behind Creative Control and responsible for directing “Through The Wire.”

This is a literal walk down memory lane, as we see candid imagery of West long before super stardom. Simmons had been filming a documentary on West for some time in Chicago, while Oza — they didn’t know each other at the time — was in New York City working for MTV. The duo spoke on how they came to collaborate with West and the stories that came to follow.

One dope moment comes when the Chicago native played “Through The Wire” for Pharrell, who was already one of the most highly lauded musicians in the game. But when West finished rhyming his verse, you’d think Skateboard P was a regular fan after his reaction.

Coincidentally, this is the second batch of unreleased footage to make a wave on the Internets this week. A video of West and his at the time DJ, A-Trak, went viral earlier this week. Check that out after watching the footage below.

—

Photo: Billboard