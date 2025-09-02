Subscribe
The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Collection To Drop This Thursday

We don't expect these to be an easy copp whatsoever...

Published on September 2, 2025

Supreme x Dunks 2025
Source: Supreme / Supreme

The hype behind sneaker releases just isn’t what it used to be just a few years ago, but best believe when Supreme and Nike collaborate on something, heads will be taking notice.

This coming Thursday (Sep. 4), Supreme will be releasing their latest Nike SB Dunk collection and heads are already anticipating the struggle that will come with their drop. With bots and backdooring certain to play a role in the headaches that will come with the upcoming release, hype beasts have been counting down the days to the release of the collaboration.

Featuring five different color ways, the Supreme/Nike SB Dunk collection will no doubt be limited in quantities as Supreme and Nike are notorious for keeping the stock numbers to their previous collaborations hella low and these will no doubt be any different.

All Dunk Lows feature a rubber outsole, Zoom Air unit in heel, padded mesh tongue with metallic woven logo label, co-branded footbed, embossed logo at midsole, and metallic embroidered graphics at side and heel.

The White color way features a leather upper and 3M® Reflective Swoosh. The Black color way features a nubuck upper and Swoosh. The Blue, Purple and Green color ways feature a suede upper and Swoosh.

No word on whether or not these will be dropping on the Nike SNKRS app in the future, but best believe sneaker heads (and sneaker bots) from across the board will be crashing the Supreme app and website come Thursday morning.

Check out pics of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunks below and let us know if you’ll be trying to copp in the comments section. See more hi-def photos below.

Supreme x Dunks 2025

Source: Supreme / Supreme
