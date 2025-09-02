Subscribe
BigXthaPlug Says He Was Targeted In Arrest On Album Release Day

BigXthaPlug recently broke down the story of his arrest in Dallas, speaking about it in detail during a Twitch livestream.

Published on September 2, 2025

2025 Dreamville Music Festival
BigXthaPlug recently broke down the story of his arrest in Dallas, speaking about it in detail during a Twitch livestream.

The 26-year-old rapper said it all happened on the same day he dropped his new album “I Hope You’re Happy“.

BigX explained that police told him his name was in their system as a gang member, giving him two options: either go straight to jail or head to headquarters for questioning. “So, it’s either going to go two ways,”* he recalled. We can either take you straight to jail right now, or you can come with us to the headquarters… I said, ‘Okay, bet.’”

He was later arrested for marijuana possession and unlawful firearm possession, spending the night in Dallas County jail. During questioning, BigX said investigators spent hours playing his songs instead of pressing him for answers. “They played ‘Safehouse.’ As soon as the beat started… I said, ‘Bruh, like y’all wanted to take me to jail ‘cause, like, what the f*ck? Everything y’all have asked from me, I’ve had something for it… Y’all just tryna take me to jail.’”

Feeling frustrated, he eventually told them to shut the music off and just take him in. The next morning, he was released on a $5,000 bond. His lawyer, Valerie Baston, told CBS News that they plan to fight to keep the charges, currently two misdemeanors, from being raised to felonies. *“We’re going to work vigorously for our client because it just is what it is. It’s two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony,” Baston said.

