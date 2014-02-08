Lauryn Hill Covers The Beatles On Letterman [VIDEO]

The Late Show With David Letterman commemorated legendary band, The Beatles, with a five-day long celebration that closed last night. Onlookers were in for a treat, as Lauryn Hill concluded a string of shows the featured guests like Lenny Kravitz, Sting, Flaming Lips, and Broken Bells.

Hill performed The Beatles 1969 classic “Something.” She was backed by a full back and background singers, which gave her performance a soulful feel.

Beatles week celebrated their U.S. TV debut 50 years ago this week on The Ed Sullivan Show, and served as the precursor to the two-hour special, The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles, which airs Sunday (February 9) at 8 PM EST. John Legend, Alicia Keys, Garry Clark Jr., and more are among those slated to perform.

See footage of Lauryn Hill on stage below.

[via Yardie/MrWorldPremiere]

—

Photo: The Late Show With David Letterman