Kanye West Thanks Fans On 10th Anniversary Of The College Dropout [PHOTOS]

Today, Hip-Hop fans took to the Internets to express love and adornment for Kanye West’s classic debut, The College Dropout, on its 10th anniversary. As think pieces, commemorative articles, and the like amass in our respective blogrolls, the man himself shared a few words with his fans the best way he knew how.

Twitter, which usually serves as his forum of choice, was the G.O.O.D. Music rappers means of sharing the message. “Ten years ago today we finally released what had been my life’s work up to that point: The College Dropout,” read his first tweet.

He continued, “I say “finally” because it was a long road, a constant struggle, and a true labor of love to not only convince my peers and the public that I could be an artist, but to actually get that art out for the world to hear.” That led to a string of tweets that are best read fluidly, as many are continuations of previous messages.

Hit the gallery after the jump to see what Kanye West had to say. Share your thoughts on The College Dropout in the comments.

