Ice Cube – “Sic Them Youngins On Em” [LISTEN]

Ice Cube has an album on the way titled Everythang’s Corrupt. From it, we receive a new the legendary MC coined, “Sic Them Youngins On Em.”

We weren’t exactly fans of Cube’s last few releases, but this track is pretty hard. Here, the O’Shea Jackson assumes his position as a boss and veteran by dismissing all beef with one line: “Sic them youngins on em.” In other words, he has some young gunners who are willing to put in work for an OG.

While Ice Cube preps Everythang’s Corrupt, which is due to release on May 13, he’s also executive producing the upcoming N.W.A. biopic. “Sic Them Youngins On Em” is currently available for purchase on iTunes, but fans can stream it guilt free below. Share your thoughts on the song in the comments section.

Photo: WSHH

