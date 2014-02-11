J. Cole Speaks On Dreamville Records In Detail

J. Cole is wearing an entirely different hat these days, as he’s now the head honcho of Dreamville Records, which partnered with Interscope records. Following the announcement during the Dreams May Come True tour show in New York City, he spoke with Billboard in detail about the deal.

It all began when former Def Jam President, Joie Manda, who’s now at Interscope serving as President of Urban Music, reached out for a meeting last year. “I thought he wanted me to produce someone over there and I was excited about that, but then he told me that he really believed in me as an executive, a label CEO and a producer. A Dr. Dre to his Jimmy Iovine. He had the vision,” Cole explained.

“We’ve been dreaming about a label situation for years,” Cole said. “The deal’s been official since late December, and we’d been working on it for a while before that, but it felt too important to just go out and yell it right when it happened. It needed a more grand announcement.”

Dreamville was previously an independent entity comprised of rappers Omen, K-Quick, and Bas. Bas is the only wordsmith of the trio that’s signed, and he’s set to release a project titled Last Winter, due to release March 6. J. Cole also released The Revenge Of The Dreamers mixtape to coincide with the announcement.

Photo: Instagram