Nipsey Hussle Brings Out Bun B, Slim Thug and Kirko Bangz In Houston [VIDEO]

Nipsey Hussle will let it be known that he’s a Westsider for life, as if his booming Crenshaw campaign wasn’t enough evidence to convince the general public otherwise.

Nonetheless, the intelligent gangsta rapper knows Rome when he sees it and during his latest tour run through Houston, he brought out some of the city’s brightest (and most legendary) stars in Bun B, Slim Thug and Kirko Bangz.

According the rap demographic stereotypes, the South is not supposed to like anything not locally grown. Neighborhood Nip proved them wrong as the crowd at The Ballroom at Warehouse Live located at 813 St. Emanuel recited every word “U See Us,” from his Crenshaw mixtape with the Benjamin Franklin price tag.

Switching gears to a more familiar tone, Bun B and Kirko Bangz popped on request to give the show’s star a quick breather to perform their “Triller” collaboration.

The 713 love didn’t come to a cease there, as Slim Thug also appeared for his share of the mixtape’s “Go Long” record. Only thing missing was Z-Ro and a gallon of lean.

Thankfully, the Internet brought the Texas hospitable moment to the comfort of your computer screen. Watch the video below and visit Song Kick so you don’t miss your chance at catching the Crenshaw act in concert.

Photo: Instagram/NipHussle