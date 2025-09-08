Subscribe
Relationships

4Batz & Anycia Got Married Over The Weekend, Allegedly

Published on September 8, 2025

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Over the weekend, 4Batz and Anycia surprised fans with what looked like a wedding in Los Angeles.

The couple, who started dating back in January, posted photos from the ceremony on social media on Sunday, September 7. 4Batz called it “the biggest day of my life,” while Anycia kept it simple with a watery-eyes emoji in her caption. The photos show a small and private ceremony, likely with close family and friends.

Both artists have talked before about wanting to keep their personal lives quiet, so the low-key wedding fits their style.

Still, not everyone is buying it. Some fans think the wedding might not be real and could be part of a music video or project. The timing has people guessing. 4Batz has been busy this summer, dropping three new songs including features with Wale and Sexyy Red. Anycia released her latest single, “No Scrubs,” back in May.

Their relationship has made headlines before, especially with 4Batz giving Anycia expensive gifts and showing her off to the world. With both of them staying active in music, some fans believe this wedding could be part of a bigger rollout or promo move. So far, neither 4Batz nor Anycia have confirmed if the marriage is real or just for show. Whether it’s true love or just part of a plan, they definitely have everyone’s attention.

Fans will be watching to see what happens next, whether it’s more wedding photos, new music, or even a behind-the-scenes video.

4Batz has recently announced his upcoming album, “Still Shinin“, set to follow up his impressive 2023 debut, “u made me a st4r“. The project is already building anticipation, with the only confirmed feature so far being fellow Texas heavyweight Maxo Kream, adding a gritty balance to 4Batz’s melodic style.

The Dallas rapper also has the multi-talented artist Leon Thomas on “She Ain’t No Angel,” which features his unique blend of R&B, Rap, and raw storytelling. 4Batz & Anycia are proving their star power is far from fading, he’s still shining brighter than ever.

