Over 180K Chant “Free Palestine” At Residente Concert

The rapper Residente held a historic concert in Mexico City, which was highlighted by the massive crowd showing their support for Palestinians.

Published on September 9, 2025

Residente concert at Zocalo CdMx
Source: Medios y Media / Getty

On Saturday (Sept. 6), the Puerto Rican rap star Residente performed a free concert, which took place at the Zócalo, the main public square of Mexico City. The former Calle 13 member’s show drew a crowd of a little over 180,000, according to reports from the Mexican government. The crowd rapturously cheered on Residente and showed their solidarity with Palestinians, highlighted by one set during the show where the rapper performed “Guerra” after delivering a plea for peace in Gaza while dressed in a sweatshirt that read “Free Palestine” on the front in Spanish.

The crowd at the Zócalo began to chant “Free Palestine” as Residente invited the Abed family to join him on stage. The Abeds are a family of 18 who fled Gaza in May, arriving in Mexico with the aid of one family member, Shadi Abed, and others who donated to the crowdfunding campaign set up for the group. 

“Everyone deserves equal opportunities. We need to support access to education, and it can be achieved. Thank you for being here with all your energy. I love you, Mexico,” Residente said to the crowd during the show. The 29-time Latin Grammy Award-winning artist delivered a torrid set of his songs, including the deeply personal “René,” “Fiesta de Locos,” “El Aguante,” “La Vuelta al Mundo” and his song dedicated to the plight of immigrants in the United States, “This is Not America.”

The Abed family’s appearance on stage wasn’t the only time that Palestine was referenced. Cellist Sara Dowling al Husseini was one of the opening acts to the concert, playing traditional Palestinian songs throughout her set. Hundreds in the audience also waved Palestinian flags. Other artists also showed support by wearing the keffiyeh on stage, including Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada who joined Residente to perform the Calle 13 hit from 2010, “Latinoamérica.”

According to the Mexico City Ministry of Culture, the turnout at the free event made it the third most-attended concert in the public square’s history, with the Argentine rock band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs having the largest crowd at their show in June 2023 with 300,000. Four hundred thousand fans also caught the concert’s livestream with the huge crowd onsite, and among the attendees in person was Mexico City’s mayor, Clara Brugada.

Palestine

