Drake Slanders Kanye West’s Yeezus Bars, Discusses GRAMMYs Absence

Drake was very candid in sharing his opinions on Macklemore’s publicized text message apology to Kendrick Lamar post-GRAMMY win while speaking with Rolling Stone. But that’s not where his statements ended, as the Hip-Hop superstar also spoke very critically of Kanye West and the GRAMMYs during the same discussion.

Drizzy, who’s clearly a stickler for good lyrics, commented on the G.O.O.D. Music frontman’s polarizing Yeezus LP. “There were some real questionable bars on there,” he said. “Like that ‘Swaghili‘ line? Come on, man. Even Fabolous wouldn’t say some sh*t like that.”

These words seem to give, “That sh*t I heard from you lately really relieved some pressure/ Like aye, B I got your CD, you get an E for effort,” from Drake’s Nothing Was The Same intro, “Tuscan Leather,” some added context.

However, these days, Drake and West have a good rapport, but that apparently didn’t stop the former from critiquing his peer as a fan. The YMCMB affiliate even admitted, “Kanye’s the reason why I’m here. I love everything about that guy.”

Drake also made a point to speak on his 2014 GRAMMY absence, despite winning one last year for his sophomore album, Take Care. “It becomes more apparent how irrelevant our genre is to them,” the Toronto native explained.

“They were trying to utilize me to sell the show, requesting me to come and perform ‘Hold On, We’re Going Home,’ but they didn’t nominate it for anything! They’re calling me, emailing me everyday to do some elaborate performance and bring them viewers, but I didn’t get a nomination for Album of the Year. I didn’t get a nomination for Song of the Year.”

Seems like a legit reason not to attend by our standards. But what do you think? Read a portion of the Rolling Stone story on the following pages courtesy of KTT, and give us your opinions in the comments.

