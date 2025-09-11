Subscribe
News

MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd Over Charlie Kirk Comments

MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments

Matthew Dowd, a longtime MSNBC contributor, was let go by the network for his comments regarding the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

:

Matthew Dowd, a longtime MSNBC contributor and political consultant, was let go by the network after comments he made regarding the shooting death of conservative media figure Charlie Kirk. Matthew Dowd’s stance on Charlie Kirk’s political positions and topics of note led to MSNBC denouncing his statements and subsequently firing him.

Matthew Dowd, 64, appeared on MSNBC during breaking news coverage of Charlie Kirk’s death at the hands of an unknown gunman on Wednesday, September 10, during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During the broadcast, Dowd said the following:

He’s (Kirk) been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.

MSNBC Public Relations’ X account later shared a statement from network president Rebecca Kutler.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” read Kutler’s statement.

So far, Matthew Dowd has yet to issue a public response regarding his comments and the fallout.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

MSNBC shooting Utah

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
White House Coverage
9 Items
Politics

Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of “Anti-Whiteness,” Wants To Know Why The B In Black Is Capitalized

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
10 Items
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
15 Items
News

MAGA Whines About Black National Anthem Sung At Cowboys-Eagles NFL Opener

Street Fighter Movie
10 Items
Gaming

Cast For ‘Street Fighter Movie’ Officially Announced, Fighting Game Fans Are Not Excited

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023
News

Young Thug Faces Backlash After Leaked Jail Call Reveals Him Calling GloRilla Ugly

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close