Drake Slams Rolling Stone, Says He’s Done With Mag Interviews

It was only a matter of time before the plot thickened between Drake and Rolling Stone, whose story on the rapper went viral today (February 13). Comments made by the OVO affiliate on Macklemore’s text message apology to Kendrick Lamar became the least of the MC’s worries after racier words he said about Kanye West, Rihanna, Fabolous, the GRAMMYs, and more surfaced in the piece.

However, Drake discredited the renowned magazine’s report moments after it became public. “I never commented on Yeezus for my interview portion of Rolling Stone,” Drake wrote on Twitter.

The phrase “my interview portion” is the most interesting piece of the aforementioned statement, as it does not imply that the comments reported from the Rolling Stone interview are fabricated — Drake said “There were some real questionable bars on there,” in reference to Kanye West’s Yeezus LP. This seems to be a case of the Toronto native thinking he was speaking off the record, which is ironic considering that a similar controversy between rapper Future and Billboard got the ATLien momentarily booted of the “Would You Like A Tour?”

Drake also expressed his displeasure with the magazine for pulling his cover in favor of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who recently died of a drug overdose. “They also took my cover from me last minute and ran the issue,” read the second half of his first message.

He cleaned his words in a follow-up message stating, “I’m disgusted with that. RIP to Phillip Seymour Hoffman. All respect due. But the press is evil.”

In a clear state of disenchantment, Drake closed his brief Twitter rant with, “I’m done doing interviews for magazines. I just want to give my music to the people. That’s the only way my message gets across accurately.”

Be that as it may, the lack of proper denial of his Rolling Stone statement says Drake probably said it. And just as a heads up, the interview isn’t over when the recorder stops, sir.

