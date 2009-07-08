Paul Wall Expands His Hustle With Expensive Taste Clothing

“The People’s Champ” Paul Wall stays on his grind and besides hitting fans up with those platinum grill spitting lyrics, Paul has also launched a clothing line called Expensive Taste. Supplying some of flyest T-shirts for the winter and summer as well as some head wear including New Era sponsored fitted caps, Paul Wall spoke to Hip-Hop Wired about staying on his grind and not relying on one hustle.

“That’s just the way I was raised man to have a hustle for every season. It’s like when it’s cold you put a coat on and when it’s hot you go to the beach and put your swimsuit on. You change your clothes up for every season and you can change your hustle up for the seasons too. Sometimes the rapping might be what’s going on but these days we’re putting out albums every 2-3 years so my last album was two years ago. That means my next album might not be until another two years so I got to have a lot of hustles in between. But everything I’m involved with is something I love.”

Paul Wall also still has his Grillz company where they make customized platinum and gold teeth. He added,