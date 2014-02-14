So Hardcore: The 25 Most Slanderous Tweets About Lil Kim’s Pregnancy

Lil Kim shocked the world this morning when word broke that the Queen Bee has a baby bee in her stomach.

Looking at least three months pregnant, the 39-year-old Brooklyn rapper did not attempt to hide her bump during Wednesday’s (Feb. 12) New York Fashion Week event. Rumors quickly spread about who the father of her child is, as Ray J, Mr. Papers (Kim’s longtime beau), and Money Team general Floyd Mayweather topped the list. Kim has decided to keep the name of the father private at the time of writing this.

As close friends and celebrities alike congratulated the former top charting rapper, folks on Twitter took the news as an opportunity to send slanderous shots in Kim’s direction. The Hardcore soon-to-be mama confirmed the news to US Weekly, saying, “I’m so excited! I can’t wait to be a mom!” She eventually performed “Lighters Up” at The Blonds’ show.

Since the Twittersphere gives zero F’s that one of the greatest female rappers of all time is with child, we found 25 of the most slanderous tweets about Lil Kim’s pregnancy for your twisted enjoyment.

