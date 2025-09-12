Subscribe
GloRilla Leak Appears To Target Young Thug

A leaked track shows GloRilla apparently taking shots at Young Thug and his girl, Mariah the Scientist.

Published on September 12, 2025

WJLB The Big Show Featuring Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, GloRilla, Tee Grizzley
Source: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage / Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

The drama started when a leaked jail phone call showed Thug making rude comments about GloRilla. He later apologized, saying, “I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life” and added that he doesn’t actually think she’s ugly. He ended his message with “I’m sorry to u twin.”

But Glo didn’t accept it. She quickly clapped back on social media, saying, “Mind you dis da same n*gga blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo.” She made it clear she wasn’t letting it slide.

Now, instead of more Instagram posts, she’s put her response into music. A leaked song, currently floating around online, shows GloRilla going all in. In the track, she raps, “Ms. Netta lookin a** n*gga, Jamaican Vegeta lookin a** n*gga, I don’t care if he cheat lookin a b*tch.” The lines not only take shots at Thug’s appearance, but also throw shade at Mariah, pulling her into the beef.

The internet lit up fast. Some fans think the track is savage and it’s showing GloRilla isn’t scared to speak her mind. Others feel like it’s a bit too much, especially since it drags Mariah into the mix. Either way, the tension just went up a notch, and people are now waiting to see if Thug or Mariah will respond. One thing’s for sure—this rap beef is far from finished.

