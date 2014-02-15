The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (2/14/14) [VIDEO]

The national news says 49 of the 50 U.S. states have been hit with some sort of snow struggle. If your electricity remains to be intact, it’s a good enough reason to ignore the winter wonderland beyond your door and check in with The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week.

Personality bleeds through art and a lot of artists in this week’s lineup shed a few personal layers to make incredibly powerful visuals that should hold down their fair share of conversations throughout the year. (And it’s only February.)

Bullying is still a hot button issue in the world and the game’s biggest independent superstar not named Macklemore shows kids there can be a silver lining through the sometimes gray area of high school. Same goes for a troubled youngster who is known for spitting in the face of authority but still gives the children hope for a better tomorrow.

Still, the Valentine’s Day countdown still gives us some rosy reminders that T&A is great–especially if it’s the actual artist you get to do the gawking at.

Stay warm people and enjoy. One love.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »