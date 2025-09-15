Subscribe
Fans Press T-Pain To Drop ‘Club Husband’ After Old Clip Goes Viral

Published on September 15, 2025

David Archuleta, Drake Bell and T-Pain Visit MTV's "TRL" - November 11, 2008
T-Pain is getting flooded with requests to release his unreleased track “Club Husband,” a song he first previewed three years ago.

Back then, fans didn’t care for it much and said it sounded too much like his older music, so he decided to shelve it. But now, in 2025, the same track is going viral on TikTok, and fans can’t get enough of it. “I love the goddamn song,” T-Pain said in a recent video, admitting he was surprised by how people suddenly love it. “The song is still the same. I didn’t change anything,” he added. “Some random n*gga put the shit out, now all of a sudden, ‘this is amazing.’”

The song’s catchy lyrics about being a loyal “club husband” instead of a bad boyfriend have taken off online. Fans are now begging for a full version. One person tweeted, “T-Pain needs to release ‘Club Husband’ ASAP,” while another said, “T-Pain done did some sh*t with that ‘Club Husband’ snippet… ima need that released asaptually.” Others admitted they’ve been singing the clip for days straight.

T-Pain thinks the sudden love for the song has more to do with how people find music now. He said fans only like it now because it feels rare or “forbidden,” like they discovered something secret on the internet. Even though he called the trend “stupid as sh*t,” he admits that timing and going viral can totally change how a song is seen.

Right now, T-Pain is on his TP:20 tour, celebrating his legacy in music. He’s also been working with new artists like GloRilla, Joyner Lucas, and Tayler Holder. Whether he drops “Club Husband” or not, the fans clearly aren’t letting this one go.

